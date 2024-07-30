Explore
TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: Few hours to go before 10th Supplementary scores are finally OUT
LIVE UPDATES

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: Few hours to go before 10th Supplementary scores are finally OUT

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu education board will declare the SSLC Supply results at 2 pm today at dge.tn.gov.in. Stay tuned with Mint for latest updates.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can check 10th Supply scorecard via the official website at tnresults.nic.in.Premium
TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can check 10th Supply scorecard via the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is set to announce SSLC Supply results at 2 pm today, July 30. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their marksheet via the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The website tnresults.nic.in provides an alternative way to check scores. Essential credentials to check marks include Supplementary examination roll number and date of birth.

The Tamil Nadu examination board administered the SSLC Supplementary exam between July 2 and 8, in single shifts. Meanwhile, the practical examinations for Science subjects were held on June 25 and 26. The result of the Higher Secondary Education (Class 12) Supplementary examination was announced on July 26.

Check all related updates here

30 Jul 2024, 11:58:52 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check TN SSLC Supply scores?

30 Jul 2024, 11:29:46 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: A round up  of TN SSLC  examination this year

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: A total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC annual examination this year.

The result was declared on May 10 and 8,18,743 students passed the examination. The pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent which was the highest in the last three years (2022: 90.07 per cent, 2023: 91.39 per cent). A total of 4,47,203 boys and 4,47,061 girls qualified the examination. The pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys which stood at 94.53 per cent and 88.58 per cent, respectively.

30 Jul 2024, 11:20:46 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Keep THESE things handy to check scores

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Essential credentials to check marks through the official website at dge.tn.gov.in, include Supplementary examination roll number and date of birth.

30 Jul 2024, 11:16:54 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Websites to track

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check result of the SSLC Supplementary exams held between July 2 and 8 at the following websites-

  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • tnresults.nic.in

30 Jul 2024, 11:15:21 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When was 12th Supply result declared?

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: On July 26, the result of the Higher Secondary Education (Class 12) Supplementary examination was announced.

30 Jul 2024, 11:09:58 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When and where to check scores?

: The Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the SSLC Supply results at 2 pm today on their official website, dge.tn.gov.in. The website- tnresults.nic.in provides an alternative way to check marksheet.

30 Jul 2024, 11:07:35 AM IST

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: 5- steps to check scores

