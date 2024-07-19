TN TRB 2024: All you need to know about July 21 Tamil Nadu Teachers exam — from admit card to 2,768 vacancies

TN TRB 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the TN TRB exam to recruit teachers in the state government-run schools on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the admit card and the latest official notification from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

On July 16, the Recruitment Board announced that an additional 1,000 vacancies would be added to the Secondary Grade Teachers-2024 recruitment drive.

With this OMR-based examination, recruitment for a total of 2,768 vacant posts will take place. Initially, the recruitment drive encompassed vacancies for 1,768 posts only.

Selection Process The examination will comprise a Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification. The merit list will determine the selection for the vacant posts.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the TN TRB Teacher Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Teacher Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference