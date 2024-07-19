TN TRB 2024: All you need to know about July 21 Tamil Nadu Teachers exam — from admit card to 2,768 vacancies

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Jul 2024, 04:05 PM IST
TN TRB 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the TN TRB exam to recruit teachers in the state government-run schools on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the admit card and the latest official notification from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

On July 16, the Recruitment Board announced that an additional 1,000 vacancies would be added to the Secondary Grade Teachers-2024 recruitment drive.

With this OMR-based examination, recruitment for a total of 2,768 vacant posts will take place. Initially, the recruitment drive encompassed vacancies for 1,768 posts only.

The official notification states, “In addition to the 1,768 vacancies, 1,000 more vacancies shall be filled in the same recruitment for which the examination is scheduled to be held on 21.07.2024. All the other details and contains stipulated in Notification No. 01/2024 dated 09.02.2024 will remain unchanged and will apply to the candidates."

Selection Process

The examination will comprise a Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification. The merit list will determine the selection for the vacant posts.

Admit card

The admit card for the July 21 exam can be downloaded from the Board’s website using User ID and password.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the TN TRB Teacher Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Teacher Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The official notification states, “Candidates shall download the Hall ticket and adhere to the instructions notified thereon. The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket.”

