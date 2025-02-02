TNDTE Diploma Result 2025: TNDTE announced the Diploma Result 2025 for October 2024 exams. Students can access results and download mark sheets from dte.tn.gov.in by following 5-simple steps on the official website.

TNDTE Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) announced the TNDTE Diploma Result 2025 for the October 2024 semester examinations. Students need their registration number to access their TNDTE Diploma Results from the activated result link.

Students who appeared for the TNDTE Diploma semester exams can download TNDTE Diploma Results mark sheets from the official TNDTE website at dte.tn.gov.in. These exams were conducted for several technical and vocational courses, including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Textile Technology.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to access your TNDTE Diploma Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education at dte.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Diploma Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your registration number and other required details.

Step 4. To view your TNDTE Diploma result, click on the ‘Submit’.

Step 5. Save and download TNDTE Diploma Result 2025.

Take a printout of TNDTE Diploma Result and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Students must contact their respective institutions or the TNDTE helpline in case of any discrepancies in the mark sheet. For more information students must refer to the official website of TNDTE. Students dissatisfied with their result will have an option to apply for revaluation and rechecking of answer sheets. For reassessment, students must refer to the procedure mentioned on the TNDTE website.

TNDTE Diploma semester scorecard TNDTE practical exams were held between October 7 and November 7 while the theory exams were conducted between October 21 and October 26. Students must ensure that the following details are mentioned on the scorecard:

Student Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Course Name

Subject Names and Codes

Subject-Wise Marks Obtained

Maximum Marks

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)