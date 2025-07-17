TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: Allotment list likely today at tneaonline.org

Currently, the TNEA 2025 admission process is in its last leg: General Counselling.

Livemint
Published17 Jul 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Hindustan Times)

TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will likely release the tentative seat allotment result of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 Round 1 on Thursday, July 17. This round covers candidates with ranks from 1 to 39,145.

The window for opting for choices for Round 1 closed on Wednesday, July 16.

Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website — tneaonline.org.

Also Read | AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download, website, dates and more

TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: Confirmation Deadline

Candidates who receive a seat allotment in Round 1 must confirm their choices by Friday, July 18, at 5 PM.

Only those who complete this confirmation will be considered for the provisional allotment process.

A provisional allotment letter will be issued to the students who select the ‘accept and join’ option sent on July 19. The reporting period for these candidates is from July 19 to July 23.

Also Read | JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment today: Date, steps to check allotment & more

TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: Step-by-step guide to check TNEA 2025 seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result, candidates need to:

  • Go to the official website: tneaonline.org
  • Click on the ‘Login’ button on the homepage
  • Enter your registered email address and password in the login section
  • View your TNEA allotment result displayed on the screen
  • Check your admission status and download the allotment list for future reference

TNEA 2025 seat allotment result: What to do next?

After the seat allotment result is out, students will be provided with six options to choose from:

  • Accept and join
  • Accept and upward
  • Decline and upward
  • Decline and move to the next round
  • Decline and quit
  • Upward and move to the next round

Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result to be OUT today

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay informed about further rounds and related updates.

Currently, the TNEA 2025 admission process is in its last leg: General Counselling.

For queries, students can contact TNEA's Toll-Free Number at 1800-425-0110 or email them at tneacare@gmail.com.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationTNEA 2025 Round 1 date: Allotment list likely today at tneaonline.org
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.