TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: Allotment list likely today at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2025 Round 1 date: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will likely release the tentative seat allotment result of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 Round 1 on Thursday, July 17. This round covers candidates with ranks from 1 to 39,145.
The window for opting for choices for Round 1 closed on Wednesday, July 16.
Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website — tneaonline.org.
Candidates who receive a seat allotment in Round 1 must confirm their choices by Friday, July 18, at 5 PM.
Only those who complete this confirmation will be considered for the provisional allotment process.
A provisional allotment letter will be issued to the students who select the ‘accept and join’ option sent on July 19. The reporting period for these candidates is from July 19 to July 23.
To check the seat allotment result, candidates need to:
After the seat allotment result is out, students will be provided with six options to choose from:
Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay informed about further rounds and related updates.
Currently, the TNEA 2025 admission process is in its last leg: General Counselling.
For queries, students can contact TNEA's Toll-Free Number at 1800-425-0110 or email them at tneacare@gmail.com.