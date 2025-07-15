TNPSC Group 2 notification 2025 released; registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in for 645 posts- Here's how to apply

The TNPSC has announced the Group 2 Recruitment 2025 with 645 vacancies. Applications open on July 15 and close on August 13. Changes include a new exam pattern and syllabus. Candidates must apply online via the official website.

Published15 Jul 2025, 03:12 PM IST
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Apply for 645 Vacancies from July 15 (Representative image)
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Apply for 645 Vacancies from July 15 (Representative image)(Hindustan Times)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025. A total of 645 vacancies have been announced under Group 2 and Group 2A services. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website – www.tnpsc.gov.in – starting July15. The last date to submit applications is August 13 2025.

This year, TNPSC has revised the exam pattern and syllabus. Key changes include the introduction of General English in the Preliminary exam and an updated format for the Mains exam. Candidates are advised to download and read the detailed information bulletin available on the TNPSC website.

Important Dates

  • Start of Online Application: 15 July 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: 13 August 2025
  • Application Correction Window: 18 to 20 August 2025
  • Prelims Exam Date: 28 September 2025
  • Prelims Exam Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Vacancy Details

  • Group 2 (Interview Posts): 50 vacancies
  • Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): 595 vacancies

Selection Process

Group 2 (Interview Posts)

1. Preliminary Exam (Objective Type)

2. Main Written Exam (Descriptive Type)

3. Interview/Personality Test

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts)

1. Single Written Exam (Objective Type)

2. Selection based on written exam performance

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Register/Login through the One-Time Registration (OTR) system

3. Fill in your personal, educational, and contact details

4. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required documents

5. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options

6. Review your details and save the confirmation page for future reference

Syllabus and Exam Pattern

  • Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)
  • General Studies – 175 questions
  • General English / General Tamil – 25 questions
  • Total Marks: 300
  • Duration: 3 Hours
  • Main Examination (Descriptive Type) – For Group 2 Only
  • Paper I: General Studies (Degree Standard)
  • Paper II: Aptitude & Mental Ability
  • Interview/Personality Test: 100 Marks

Application Fees

  • Prelims Exam Fee: 100
  • Mains Exam Fee: 150
  •  Both Papers (for selected candidates without exemption): 300

Note: Fee exemptions can be claimed as per the rules mentioned in the official notification.

What is the TNPSC Group 2 Exam?

The Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II), conducted by TNPSC, is commonly known as the Group 2 Exam. It is held to recruit candidates for various civil service posts in Tamil Nadu.

Group 2 (Interview Posts): Selection is based on the Preliminary exam, Mains, and Interview.

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): Candidates are selected solely based on their written exam performance.

