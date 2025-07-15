TNPSC Group 2 notification 2025 released; registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in for 645 posts- Here's how to apply

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025. A total of 645 vacancies have been announced under Group 2 and Group 2A services. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website – www.tnpsc.gov.in – starting July15. The last date to submit applications is August 13 2025.

Advertisement

This year, TNPSC has revised the exam pattern and syllabus. Key changes include the introduction of General English in the Preliminary exam and an updated format for the Mains exam. Candidates are advised to download and read the detailed information bulletin available on the TNPSC website.

Important Dates Start of Online Application: 15 July 2025

Last Date to Apply: 13 August 2025

Application Correction Window: 18 to 20 August 2025

Prelims Exam Date: 28 September 2025

Prelims Exam Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Vacancy Details Group 2 (Interview Posts): 50 vacancies

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): 595 vacancies Selection Process Group 2 (Interview Posts) 1. Preliminary Exam (Objective Type)

Advertisement

2. Main Written Exam (Descriptive Type)

3. Interview/Personality Test

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts) 1. Single Written Exam (Objective Type)

2. Selection based on written exam performance

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Register/Login through the One-Time Registration (OTR) system

3. Fill in your personal, educational, and contact details

4. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required documents

5. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options

6. Review your details and save the confirmation page for future reference

Syllabus and Exam Pattern Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

General Studies – 175 questions

General English / General Tamil – 25 questions

Total Marks: 300

Duration: 3 Hours

Main Examination (Descriptive Type) – For Group 2 Only

Paper I: General Studies (Degree Standard)

Paper II: Aptitude & Mental Ability

Interview/Personality Test: 100 Marks Application Fees Prelims Exam Fee: ₹ 100

100 Mains Exam Fee: ₹ 150

150 Both Papers (for selected candidates without exemption): ₹ 300 Note: Fee exemptions can be claimed as per the rules mentioned in the official notification.

Advertisement

What is the TNPSC Group 2 Exam? The Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II), conducted by TNPSC, is commonly known as the Group 2 Exam. It is held to recruit candidates for various civil service posts in Tamil Nadu.

Group 2 (Interview Posts): Selection is based on the Preliminary exam, Mains, and Interview.