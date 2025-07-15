TNPSC Group 2 notification 2025 released; registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in for 645 posts- Here's how to apply

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025. A total of 645 vacancies have been announced under Group 2 and Group 2A services. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website – www.tnpsc.gov.in – starting July15. The last date to submit applications is August 13 2025.
This year, TNPSC has revised the exam pattern and syllabus. Key changes include the introduction of General English in the Preliminary exam and an updated format for the Mains exam. Candidates are advised to download and read the detailed information bulletin available on the TNPSC website.
1. Preliminary Exam (Objective Type)
2. Main Written Exam (Descriptive Type)
3. Interview/Personality Test
1. Single Written Exam (Objective Type)
2. Selection based on written exam performance
1. Visit the official website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.
2. Register/Login through the One-Time Registration (OTR) system
3. Fill in your personal, educational, and contact details
4. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required documents
5. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options
6. Review your details and save the confirmation page for future reference
Note: Fee exemptions can be claimed as per the rules mentioned in the official notification.
The Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II), conducted by TNPSC, is commonly known as the Group 2 Exam. It is held to recruit candidates for various civil service posts in Tamil Nadu.
Group 2 (Interview Posts): Selection is based on the Preliminary exam, Mains, and Interview.
Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): Candidates are selected solely based on their written exam performance.