The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) Preliminary Examination Results 2024 on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

How to download TNPSC group 2 prelims result? Steps to check TNPSC group 2 prelims result:

Step 1: Visit official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on group 2 prelims result.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on submit and check the result.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference