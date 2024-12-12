TNPSC Group 2 result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) Preliminary Examination Results 2024 on Thursday. It is available on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the TNPSC Group 2 cut-off marks along with their scorecards by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

How to download TNPSC group 2 prelims result? Steps to check TNPSC group 2 prelims result:

Step 1: Visit official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on group 2 prelims result.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on submit and check the result.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

For more information, candidates must visit the official website.

TNPSC group II preliminary examination, whose results have been released, was held on September 14 this year. The three-hour long exams were held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The examination paper comprised of 200 questions totalling to 300 marks. The questions paper consisted of General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability and Language (general Tamil or general English) questions.

Under the group 2 and 2 A Combined Civil Services examination, TNPSC added 213 vacancies. Thus, the recruitment drive is being held for a total of 2,540 vacancies for various Executive posts such as Revenue Assistant, Assistant and Assistant Section Officer, among others. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for the next stages of the selection process.