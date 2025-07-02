TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in

Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Published2 Jul 2025, 08:52 PM IST
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in. Direct link, how to check scorecard
TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 admit card: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the admit cards for TNPSC Group 4 Mains Examination on Wednesday, July 2.

Additionally, the candidates can also download the admit card from tnpscexams.in.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 admit cards released, check link to download

TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 hall ticket: How to download

Candidates appearing in the TNPSC Group 4 Mains examination would need to enter their application number and date of birth in the OTR module to download the admit card for the exam.

Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. or tnpscexams.in.
  • On the home page, go to the OTR platform.
  • Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit.
  • Access your TNPSC Mains 2025 admit card.
  • After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 4 Services: Candidates, dates shares for certificate verification

What happens after TNPSC Group 4 Mains examination?

Upon qualifying in the TNPSC Group 4 mains examination, candidates will need to attend the document verification and appear for an oral test, the venue for which will be declared later by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission board.

Important documents:

According to TNPSC, the date of birth will be verified against the tenth standard (SSLC) or twelfth standard (HSC) mark sheet, issued by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education and Tamil Nadu Board of Higher Secondary Education, respectively.

Candidates whose date of birth is not mentioned in their tenth standard / twelfth standard mark sheet must upload their Birth Certificate / Transfer Certificate / Degree mark sheets instead of the tenth standard or twelfth standard mark sheet.

Any other form of evidence will not be accepted.

Candidates claiming age concession should upload the supporting documents for such a claim.

Also Read | TG TET 2025 hall ticket OUT! Download admit card from tgtet.aptonline.in

Failure to upload such a document shall result in the rejection of candidature after due process.

Business NewsEducationTNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in
