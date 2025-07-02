TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 admit card: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the admit cards for TNPSC Group 4 Mains Examination on Wednesday, July 2.

Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the candidates can also download the admit card from tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 hall ticket: How to download Candidates appearing in the TNPSC Group 4 Mains examination would need to enter their application number and date of birth in the OTR module to download the admit card for the exam.

Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 Mains 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. or tnpscexams.in.

On the home page, go to the OTR platform.

Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit.

Access your TNPSC Mains 2025 admit card.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to keep a printout of the same for future reference.

What happens after TNPSC Group 4 Mains examination? Upon qualifying in the TNPSC Group 4 mains examination, candidates will need to attend the document verification and appear for an oral test, the venue for which will be declared later by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission board.

Important documents: According to TNPSC, the date of birth will be verified against the tenth standard (SSLC) or twelfth standard (HSC) mark sheet, issued by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education and Tamil Nadu Board of Higher Secondary Education, respectively.

Candidates whose date of birth is not mentioned in their tenth standard / twelfth standard mark sheet must upload their Birth Certificate / Transfer Certificate / Degree mark sheets instead of the tenth standard or twelfth standard mark sheet.

Any other form of evidence will not be accepted.

Candidates claiming age concession should upload the supporting documents for such a claim.