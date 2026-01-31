TNTET 2025 result out at trb.tn.gov.in: Steps to check Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test scores, cut off here

TNTET 2025 result: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) result on its official website. The scorecard is available at trb.tn.gov.in for the exams conducted on 15 and 16 November 2025. The result is available in the PDF format, where candidates can check their qualifying status through the roll number.

How to check TNTET Result 2025? To check TNTET 2025 scores, candidates must follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNTET at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘30-01-2026 - RELEASE OF RESULTS - TEACHERS ELIGIBLITY TEST - TNTET PAPER - I & II (03/2025).’

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page. Select “CLICK HERE TO VIEW EXAMINATION RESULTS” for the window to paper-wise result.

Step 4: Click on the desired paper link

Step 5: The screen will then display the TNTET result PDF

Step 6: Search for your roll number in the PDF file by entering Ctrl+F.

Step 7: Download nd save TNTET 2025 result for future reference.

Direct link to check TNTET 2025 result here The notification issued on 30 January states, “Based on the Final Answer Key, candidates OMR sheets have been evaluated and marks have been awarded. The marks obtained by all candidates who appeared for the TNTET 2025 examinations are now published along with the Final Answer Key. The result status is indicated as “Qualified” (Pass) or “Not Qualified” (Fail).”

It added, “After thorough scrutiny, revised and final key answers have been arrived by the Experts. Regarding the Final answer key, the Subject Experts opinion is Final. As per G.O(MS) No.23, School Education (TRB) Department dated 28.01.2026.”

TNTET 2025 cut off TNTET 2025 minimum qualifying marks are as follows:

General Category (OC): 90 marks

BC, BCM, MBC/DNC and Persons with Disabilities (PWD): 75 marks

SC, SC(A), ST: 60 marks

According to TN Recruitment Board, general category candidates must secure at least 60% marks, 55% for reserved category and 40% for SC and ST in order to pass the eligibility test.

Candidates scoring the required the minimum qualifying marks will be considered qualified and will be awarded the eligibility certificate later.