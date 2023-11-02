Top Business Schools Are Enrolling More Women Than Men
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 02 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM IST
SummaryA record number of major M.B.A. programs have at least 50% female enrollment.
Women now make up at least half of full-time M.B.A. students at five top business schools, the most to reach that milestone in a given year, new data show.
