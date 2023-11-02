Top Business Schools Are Enrolling More Women Than Men

Women have earned the majority of bachelor’s degrees in the U.S. since the early 1980s. Female representation in M.B.A. programs has lagged behind, though, even as women made up bigger numbers in other graduate disciplines including medicine and law. The first of Forté’s partner business schools to enroll more women than men in a full-time M.B.A. program was the University of Southern California in 2018, according to the foundation. Three years later, Wharton became the first elite school to reach that benchmark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}