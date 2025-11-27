Top Class Scholarship for SC Students 2025-26: Check guidelines, eligibility & more

The Central government has introduced a new scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, Top Class Scholarship for SC Students 2025-26, with the aim of recognising and promoting quality education amongst students belonging to the reserved group.
The Scheme will cover SC students pursuing studies beyond Class 12 and will operate in all institutions notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for FY 2024-25 to 2025-26.
However, the scholarship, once awarded, will continue until the completion of the course, provided the student's performance is deemed satisfactory.
All the IIMs / IITs/ IIITs / AIIMSs/ NITs/NIFTs/ NIDs/ IHMs/NLUs and other Central Government Institutions will be eligible.
If an institution is not in any of the above categories, it has to be included in the current list of:
i) National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) A++ and A+ Accredited Institutions
ii) Top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Institutions
iii) Institutions of National Importance as per lists issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) from time to time.
|Financial Year
|No. of Scholarships for Fresh Candidates
|2021-22
|1,500
|2022-23
|1,600
|2023-24
|1,700
|2024-25
|1,800
|2025-26
|1,900
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.