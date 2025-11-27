Top Class Scholarship for SC Students 2025-26: Check guidelines, eligibility & more

The Central government has introduced a new scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, Top Class Scholarship for SC Students 2025-26, with the aim of recognising and promoting quality education amongst students belonging to the reserved group.

The Scheme will cover SC students pursuing studies beyond Class 12 and will operate in all institutions notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for FY 2024-25 to 2025-26.

However, the scholarship, once awarded, will continue until the completion of the course, provided the student's performance is deemed satisfactory.