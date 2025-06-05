Trump’s crackdown on foreign students threatens to disrupt pipeline of inventors
Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jun 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Summary
Immigrants who came as students created the USB port and numerous other innovations.
Ajay Bhatt had never been on a plane when he left India for City University of New York to pursue a graduate degree in 1981. More than four decades and 130 patents later, billions of people are still using Bhatt’s most-recognizable invention, the Universal Serial Bus, or USB.
