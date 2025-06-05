Trump’s crackdown on foreign students threatens to disrupt pipeline of inventors

High-skilled immigration has long been part of the secret sauce that gave the U.S. the world’s most dynamic economy. Studies show newcomers punch well above their weight in innovative output and entrepreneurship. They authored 23% of U.S. patents from 1990 to 2016, according to a 2022 study by Shai Bernstein of Harvard Business School and four co-authors. They founded or co-founded more than half of America’s billion-dollar startups, according to another study. Immigrants co-founded or played a major early role in Nvidia, Alphabet and Tesla.