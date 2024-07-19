TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today. Aspiring candidates can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
This year, as many as 3,55,182 candidates appeared for the Telangana EAMCET exam. Among these, 100,449 candidates appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination, while 2,54,814 candidates took the engineering entrance examination.
Login credentials include the ROC form number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth. The TS EAMCET 2024 takes place for admission to various undergraduate programmes in Telangana colleges for three fields- engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Pay tuition fee online
The candidates can pay the TS EAMCET tuition fee online through the website within a specified time frame, which will open today and permit submission till July 23.
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Direct link here
Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: 5 steps to check TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result
Follow the below mentioned steps to check TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 link available.
Step 3: Provide login details and click on the submit.
Step 4: Seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the seat allotment result.