Business News/ Education / TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: Seat allotment result to be declared soon at tgeapcet.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: Seat allotment result to be declared soon at tgeapcet.nic.in

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result LIVE Updates: Telangana Council of Higher Education will announce counselling result today at tgeapcet.nic.in. Stay tuned for LIVE updates with Mint.

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.Premium
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today. Aspiring candidates can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

This year, as many as 3,55,182 candidates appeared for the Telangana EAMCET exam. Among these, 100,449 candidates appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination, while 2,54,814 candidates took the engineering entrance examination.

Login credentials include the ROC form number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth. The TS EAMCET 2024 takes place for admission to various undergraduate programmes in Telangana colleges for three fields- engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.

 

19 Jul 2024, 01:01:52 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Pay tuition fee online

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: The candidates can pay the TS EAMCET tuition fee online through the website within a specified time frame, which will open today and permit submission till July 23.

19 Jul 2024, 12:56:32 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Direct link here

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

19 Jul 2024, 12:49:10 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: 5 steps to check TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result LIVE: Follow the below mentioned steps to check TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 link available.

Step 3: Provide login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the seat allotment result.

