TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: Counselling result to be OUT today at tgeapcet.nic.in; 6-steps to check here

TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will announce counselling result today at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates can access the result by following the steps provided here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM IST
TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: Telangana Council will announce counselling result today at tgeapcet.nic.in.
TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: Telangana Council will announce counselling result today at tgeapcet.nic.in.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, July 19.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. Essential login credentials include the ROC form number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth, to download the candidate’s provisional allotment order from the the official website.

Fee payment and self-reporting

The candidates can pay the tuition fee online through the website within a particular window, which will open on July 19 and close on July 23. The tuition fee payment can be done, within the limited time frame, either by using credit card, debit card or net banking.

Meanwhile, the candidates can proceed with the self-report process through online system in the login portal and thereby take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

How to check TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 link available.

Step 3: Provide login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the seat allotment result.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for further need.

The Telangana EAMCET takes place for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy undergraduate programmes in Telangana colleges. The counselling for this exam is held in three phases – first, second and final phase. After the seat allotment, candidates must be prepared to produce two documents—a rank card and an admit card — at the time of verification during Phase 2. The second round of counselling will be for seat allotment in colleges.

This year, as many as 3,55,182 candidates appeared for the Telangana EAMCET exam. Among these, 100,449 candidates appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination, while 2,54,814 candidates took the engineering entrance examination.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM IST
