TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for engineering released: Steps to download, official website and more

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Monday released the TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for the Engineering stream at 5:00 pm.
Candidates can check the answer key on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Earlier between 2-4 May, candidates appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now known as TS EAPCET. The Engineering stream candidates can download the preliminary answer key, question paper, and response sheet.
Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “Master Question Paper with Key” or “Response Sheet”
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Date of Birth
Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ to access and download your documents.
Apart from the answer key, the TS EAMCET also activated the objection facility, where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the preliminary answer key until 7 May, 5:00 p.m.
Step 1: Open eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the option to raise objections
Step 3: Log in using EAPCET hall ticket number, registration Number, date of birth
Step 4: Identify the question(s) to challenge using the Master Question Paper
Step 5: Match the Question ID from your Response Sheet with the same ID in the Master Question Paper
Step 6: Upload valid proof in PDF or JPEG format
Step 7: Submit all objections at once
Step 8: Pay ₹500 per question
Step 9: Keep a copy of the payment receipt for reference
Step 1: Open the official website
Step 2: Click on “Printout of the Objections”
Step 3: Enter your Payment Reference ID
Step 4: Submit and download the document
According to the official website of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, the examinations took place on the following dates and times -
1. Agriculture and Pharmacy: April 29 (Forenoon - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and (Afternoon - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm).
April 30 (Forenoon - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm).
2. Engineering: May 2, May 3, and May 4, 2025 (Forenoon and Afternoon).
According to multiple reports, there are 216 private engineering colleges and 18 government colleges under the TS EAMCET admission test.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.