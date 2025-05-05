TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for engineering released: Steps to download, official website and more

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Monday released the TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for the Engineering stream at 5:00 pm.

Candidates can check the answer key on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Earlier between 2-4 May, candidates appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now known as TS EAPCET. The Engineering stream candidates can download the preliminary answer key, question paper, and response sheet.

TS EAMCET 2025 response sheet and answer key: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Master Question Paper with Key” or “Response Sheet”

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Date of Birth

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ to access and download your documents.

Apart from the answer key, the TS EAMCET also activated the objection facility, where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the preliminary answer key until 7 May, 5:00 p.m.

Steps to raise objections: Step 1: Open eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the option to raise objections

Step 3: Log in using EAPCET hall ticket number, registration Number, date of birth

Step 4: Identify the question(s) to challenge using the Master Question Paper

Step 5: Match the Question ID from your Response Sheet with the same ID in the Master Question Paper

Step 6: Upload valid proof in PDF or JPEG format

Step 7: Submit all objections at once

Step 8: Pay ₹500 per question

Step 9: Keep a copy of the payment receipt for reference

Steps to download objection payment receipt Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Click on “Printout of the Objections”

Step 3: Enter your Payment Reference ID

Step 4: Submit and download the document

Dates for the TS EAMCET Exam: According to the official website of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, the examinations took place on the following dates and times -

1. Agriculture and Pharmacy: April 29 (Forenoon - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and (Afternoon - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm).

April 30 (Forenoon - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm).

2. Engineering: May 2, May 3, and May 4, 2025 (Forenoon and Afternoon).