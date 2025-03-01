TS EAMCET 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has begin the process of TS EAMCET registration online on Saturday, March 1. The registration date for TG EAPCET 2025 had earlier been postponed by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) but commenced today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applicants who want to apply for the courses can fill TS EAMCET application form 2025 at the application link on eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

However, applicants who want to apply for TS EAMCET course must check the eligibility criteria before applying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TS EAMCET 2025 application last date The last date to apply for TS EAMCET has been fixed as April 4. Candidates are advised to make all necessary arrangements before that.

Candidates applying for TS EAMCET 2025 are also advised to fill out their application form in an error free manner as JNTUH will not allow them to make any corrections in personal details once the submission is done.

How to fill TS EAMCET 2025 application form >Go to the TG EAPCET official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

>Click on the direct link to complete the registration process

>Fill out personal details including email ID, mobile number, gender, date of birth and other required details

>Fill out your communication address, exam centre preference, reservation information and others {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

>Upload the required documents as per the specifications

>Check all details carefully and pay the TG EAPCET application fee online

>Click on Submit and download the page {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

>Keep a hard copy of the form for future use

TS EAMCET 2025 registration fee JNTUH in its official notification has mentioned the TS EAMCET registration fee 2025.

Check out the fees for different courses below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Engineering - ₹500 for SC/ST, ₹900 for general category and others

Agriculture - ₹500 for SC/ST, ₹900 for general category and others

Engineering and Agriculture - ₹1,000for SC/ST, ₹1,800for general category and others {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applicants must pay the TS EAMCET registration fees via credit/debit card or net banking to successfully submit their applications.

The exams will be held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. For Engineering courses, TS EAMCET 2025 exam date has been fixed on May 2 to May 5.