TS EAMCET 2025 Topper's List: Palla Bharath Chandra tops exam in engineering; result out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) results for 2025 were declared on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Cards are available online on the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
To access the result, students need to provide their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth on the result portal. The toppers list will be out soon.
Here's TS EAMCET 2025 Topper's List, as released by Hindustan Times:
Rank 1: Palla Bharath Chandra; he secured 150.058429 EAMCET score.
Rank 2: Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy
Rank 3: Pammina Hema Sai C Surya Karthik
Rank 4: Laxmi Bhargav Mende
Rank 5: Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal
Rank 6: Sunkara Sai Rishanth Reddy
Rank 7: Rushmith Bandari
Rank 8: Bani Brata Majee
Rank 9: Kotha Dhanush Reddy
Rank 10: Komma Sri Karthik
Rank 1: Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari
Rank 2: Sabbani Lalith Varenya
Rank 3: Chada Akshisth
Rank 4: Peddinti Rachala Shainand
Rank5: Brahmani Rendla
Rank 6: Gummadidala Tejas
Rank 7: Kolan Akhiranand Reddy
Rank 8: Bhanu Prakash Reddy Sadhu
Rank 9: Arja Samuel Satvik
Rank 10: Sheshi Kiran Reddy Addula
TG EAPCET 2025 was held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, while engineering exams were held from May 2 to 5. The exams were conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.
A total of 119051 candidates appeared for the EAPCET exam in the Engineering stream. Of them, 86659 have qualified.
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is one of the most competitive entrance exams for students in Telangana seeking admission to top engineering and agricultural colleges. Every year, lakhs of students appear for this exam, but only a handful make it to the top of the merit list.
