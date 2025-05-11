TS EAMCET 2025 Topper's List: Palla Bharath Chandra tops exam in engineering; result out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) results for 2025 were declared on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Cards are available online on the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the result, students need to provide their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth on the result portal. The toppers list will be out soon.

Also Read | TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Telangana EAPCET result OUT

Here's TS EAMCET 2025 Topper's List, as released by Hindustan Times:

Engineering stream Rank 1: Palla Bharath Chandra; he secured 150.058429 EAMCET score.

Rank 2: Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy

Rank 3: Pammina Hema Sai C Surya Karthik

Rank 4: Laxmi Bhargav Mende

Rank 5: Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal

Rank 6: Sunkara Sai Rishanth Reddy

Rank 7: Rushmith Bandari

Rank 8: Bani Brata Majee

Rank 9: Kotha Dhanush Reddy

Rank 10: Komma Sri Karthik

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream Rank 1: Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari

Rank 2: Sabbani Lalith Varenya

Rank 3: Chada Akshisth

Rank 4: Peddinti Rachala Shainand

Rank5: Brahmani Rendla

Rank 6: Gummadidala Tejas

Rank 7: Kolan Akhiranand Reddy

Rank 8: Bhanu Prakash Reddy Sadhu

Rank 9: Arja Samuel Satvik

Rank 10: Sheshi Kiran Reddy Addula

TG EAPCET 2025 was held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, while engineering exams were held from May 2 to 5. The exams were conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

A total of 119051 candidates appeared for the EAPCET exam in the Engineering stream. Of them, 86659 have qualified.

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for engineering released: Steps to download and more

How to Download Your Rank Card: Step-by-step Guide Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Click on the link labeled “TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card”. Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth. Click on the Submit button. Your rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the rank card for future reference.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment results to be OUT today