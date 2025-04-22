TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Check steps to download engineering admit card, link here

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, released its admit card or hall ticket for the engineering department on Tuesday, April 22.

Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, also known as TS EAMCET, is an exam conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Direct Link for TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 - LINK HERE

Steps to Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Here are the steps to download the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website of eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 1: Open the official website of Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (eapcet.tgche.ac.in)

Step 2: Select the Admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details like your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the official hall ticket.

Step 4: Select “Get Hall Ticket” and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Once the admit card is displayed on the screen, you can check all the details and then download a copy of the admit card on your respective devices.

All the candidates are advised to get a printed copy of the TS EAMCET 2025 admit card, which will be needed along with a valid ID proof at the examination centre for the student's verification.