TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: How to download engineering admit card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) hall tickets for the Engineering stream of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) have been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Monday, 27 April.
Thousands of engineering aspirants can now access their hall tickets on the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
The admit cards for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) stream were made available on April 23.
With the entrance exams scheduled to begin in early May, candidates must ensure they download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.
|Event
|Date
|Agriculture & Pharmacy Hall Ticket Release
|April 23
|Engineering Hall Ticket Release
|April 27
|Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam
|May 4 – May 5
|Engineering Exam
|May 9 – May 11
|Result Declaration
|Expected June
Candidates can follow these simple steps to retrieve their hall tickets from the official TG EAPCET portal:
Please note that digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted at the exam centre.
Once you have downloaded the admit card, verify the following details for accuracy. In case of any discrepancies, contact the TSCHE helpdesk immediately.
Candidates must carry the following items to the examination centre. Failure to produce these may result in disqualification:
The TG EAPCET 2026 is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Students are advised to reach the venue at least two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete security checks and biometric verification. No candidate will be allowed entry even if they are one minute late.
Electronic gadgets (calculators, watches, phones), logbooks, and loose paper are strictly prohibited.
Candidates are usually allowed to carry a simple blue or black ballpoint pen for rough work (rough sheets will be provided at the centre).
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