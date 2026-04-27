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TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: How to download engineering admit card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket for the Engineering stream is releasing today, April 27. Check the direct link, step-by-step download guide, exam dates, and mandatory documents here.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Apr 2026, 11:40 AM IST
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The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) hall tickets for the Engineering stream of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) have been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Monday, 27 April.

Thousands of engineering aspirants can now access their hall tickets on the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The admit cards for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) stream were made available on April 23.

TS EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

With the entrance exams scheduled to begin in early May, candidates must ensure they download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

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EventDate
Agriculture & Pharmacy Hall Ticket ReleaseApril 23
Engineering Hall Ticket ReleaseApril 27
Agriculture & Pharmacy ExamMay 4 – May 5
Engineering ExamMay 9 – May 11
Result DeclarationExpected June
Also Read | NEET admit card 2026 today: Visit neet.nta.nic.in for hall ticket of 3 May exam

TS EAMCET 2026: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Candidates can follow these simple steps to retrieve their hall tickets from the official TG EAPCET portal:

  • Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the flashing link titled "Download Hall Ticket (TG EAPCET-2026)".
  • Enter Credentials:
    - Registration Number
    - Qualifying Exam (Intermediate/12th) Hall Ticket Number
    - Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)
  • Click on the "Get Hall Ticket" or "Submit" button.
  • The TS EAMCET 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check all details carefully.
  • Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts on A4-size paper.

Please note that digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted at the exam centre.

Also Read | BITSAT 2026 admit card: Download hall ticket from admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2026: Details to verify on hall ticket

Once you have downloaded the admit card, verify the following details for accuracy. In case of any discrepancies, contact the TSCHE helpdesk immediately.

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  • Candidate’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Gender
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date and Shift Timings (Forenoon: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Afternoon: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM)
  • Allotted Exam Centre – Name and Full Address
  • Candidate’s Photograph and Signature

TS EAMCET 2026: Essential documents for exam day

Candidates must carry the following items to the examination centre. Failure to produce these may result in disqualification:

  • Printed Hall Ticket: A physical copy of the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card.
  • Valid Photo ID Proof: Original Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport.
  • Filled-in Online Application Form: A printed copy with a recent colour photograph pasted in the designated space.
  • Caste Certificate: Only for SC/ST category candidates who have not provided the details during the online application process.

Also Read | CUET PG 2026 admit card out: How to download hall ticket, check exam schedule

TS EAMCET 2026: Exam day guidelines

The TG EAPCET 2026 is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

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Students are advised to reach the venue at least two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete security checks and biometric verification. No candidate will be allowed entry even if they are one minute late.

Electronic gadgets (calculators, watches, phones), logbooks, and loose paper are strictly prohibited.

Candidates are usually allowed to carry a simple blue or black ballpoint pen for rough work (rough sheets will be provided at the centre).

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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