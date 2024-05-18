TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results OUT at eapcet.tsche.ac.in; how to check scores, toppers' list here
TS EAMCET Result 2024: In the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, the overall pass percentage registered is 74.98%.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 result today, May 18. Candidates who appeared for TS EAPCET can check their scores on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.