TS EAMCET Result 2024: In the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, the overall pass percentage registered is 74.98%.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 result today, May 18. Candidates who appeared for TS EAPCET can check their scores on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TSCHE administered the entrance test for admissions to various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams between May 7 and May 11. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), on behalf of the TSCHE, conducted the exams this year.

Here's how to check scores Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the TS EAPCET scorecard online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TS EAPCET Result 2024 rank card link.

Step 3: Provide the requisite login details and click on submit.

Step 4: A new page will open displaying the ranks of candidates.

Step 5: Download and save the result

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

In the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, the pass percentage in the Engineering stream for males was 74.38%, while that of females was 75.85%, and the overall pass percentage registered was 74.98%.

Engineering toppers Rank 1: Sativada Jyothiraditya

Rank 2: Golla Lekha Harshaa

Rank 3: Rishi Shekher Shukla

The pass percentage for males in Agriculture and Pharmacy was recorded to be 88.25% while for females it stood at 90.18%, and the total pass percentage registered is 89.66%.

Agriculture and Pharmacy toppers Rank 1: Aloor Praneetha

Rank 2: Nagudasari Radha Krishna

Rank 3: Gaddam Shri Varshini

As many as 2,54,814 candidates took the engineering entrance examination this year, while 1,00,449 candidates appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination.

Around 94.45% of the candidates who registered for TS EAMCET opted for the Engineering stream. The attendance registered for Pharmacy and Agriculture stood at 91.24%.

