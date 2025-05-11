TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Visit eapcet.tgche.ac.in to check Telangana EAPCET rank card at 11 AM; steps to check here

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be announced today at the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will activate the result link at 11:00 AM on May 11.

Catch all TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE updates here

Students can check their rank card of this particular exam, which is now known as TS EAPCET, at the official website using registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

This year, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS EAPCET exam which was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at multiple centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The TG EAPCET engineering exam was conducted from May 4 to 4 while the agriculture and pharmacy exam was held on April 29 and 30.