TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Visit eapcet.tgche.ac.in to check Telangana EAPCET rank card at 11 AM; steps to check here

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be announced today at the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will activate the result link at 11:00 AM on May 11.
Catch all TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE updates here
Students can check their rank card of this particular exam, which is now known as TS EAPCET, at the official website using registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
This year, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS EAPCET exam which was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at multiple centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The TG EAPCET engineering exam was conducted from May 4 to 4 while the agriculture and pharmacy exam was held on April 29 and 30.
TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University conducted the TG EAPCET exam on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Hence, the university will publish the TS EAMCET 2025 results on the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in at 11 am.
To qualify the TG EAPCET 2025, candidates need to score a minimum of 25% marks in the exam. However, there is no minimum qualifying percentage for SC / ST candidates.
Following details will be mentioned on the TG EAPCET 2025 rank card:
Candidates must follow the steps given below to check the TS EAPCET 2025 result online:
Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on submit
Step 4: View and download your rank card
Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference