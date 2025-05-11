Live Updates

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Visit eapcet.tgche.ac.in to check Telangana EAPCET rank card at 11 AM; steps to check here

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The wait is almost over Telangana EAPCET rank card be released soon on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 May 2025, 09:59 AM IST
TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Students, who appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, can check their scorecard at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Students, who appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, can check their scorecard at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be announced today at the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will activate the result link at 11:00 AM on May 11.

Students can check their rank card of this particular exam, which is now known as TS EAPCET, at the official website using registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. 

This year, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS EAPCET exam which was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at multiple centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The TG EAPCET engineering exam was conducted from May 4 to 4 while the agriculture and pharmacy exam was held on April 29 and 30.

Follow updates here:
11 May 2025, 09:59 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Who will release the TG EAPCET rank card

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University conducted the TG EAPCET exam on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Hence, the university will publish the TS EAMCET 2025 results on the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in at 11 am.

11 May 2025, 09:53 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: All you need to qualify TG EAPCET exam

To qualify the TG EAPCET 2025, candidates need to score a minimum of 25% marks in the exam. However, there is no minimum qualifying percentage for SC / ST candidates.

11 May 2025, 09:39 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: Key Things to check on scorecard

Following details will be mentioned on the TG EAPCET 2025 rank card:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Father's name
  • Gender, category, local area
  • TG EAPCET 2025 marks obtained and combined Score
  • TG EAPCET and 10+2 weightage
  • Group total/ group maximum
  • Intermediate percentage
  • Hall ticket number, Stream
  • Registration number
  • TG EAPCET roll number
  • Application number
11 May 2025, 09:34 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2025 LIVE: How to check TS EAPCET 2025 result online?

Candidates must follow the steps given below to check the TS EAPCET 2025 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: View and download your rank card

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

