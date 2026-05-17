TS EAMCET Result 2026 today at 11 am: When and how to download marks memo from eapcet.tgche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2026: The results for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 will be announced on today – May 17. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release marks memo at 11 am.

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The TG EAPCET exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE. This state level entrance examination is a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University and Private Colleges across Telangana.

TS EAMCET Result 2026 press conference Who will announce TG EAPCET Result 2026 today The results will be declared on Sunday during a press conference at the Golden Jubilee Hall, JNTUH, by Advisor (Public Affairs) K. Keshava Rao; Secretary (Education) Yogita Rana; TGCHE Chairman V. Balakista Reddy, and others, according to EAPCET Convener.

When will TGCHE activate result link? Candidates will be able to check and download their TS EAMCET 2026 rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in from 11:15 am.

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The TG EAPCET 2026 exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) streams was conducted on 4 and 5 May and the Engineering stream exam was held from 9 to 11 May. This year, nearly 90,000 candidates registered for the A&P exam and over 2.09 lakh registered for the Engineering test. Meanwhile, exam attendance was found to be 93% in 2026.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2026 Step-by-step guide to check TG EAPCET result 2026 marks memo is provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET-2026 Result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: The TG EAPCET 2026 result rank card will appear on the screen

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Step 5: Check and download TG EAPCET 2026 result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

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TG EAPCET 2026 qualifying criteria General and OBC category candidates must secure at least 25 percent (40 marks out of 160) to qualify the examination. It is important to note that no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed for SC and ST candidates.

Details to check on TG EAPCET 2026 rank card The details available in the Telangana EAMCET rank card are as follows:

Candidate's Name

Stream

TG EAPCET admit card number

Subject-wise normalised marks

Total normalised marks

Qualifying status

Rank (only for the qualified candidates) The official notice dated 16 May, issued by TG EAPCET convener Dr Vijaya Kumar Reddy states, “The CD pertaining to TG EAPCET-2026 results and the results analysis will be given by 1 1.00 AM.”

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The CD contains the following items:

TG EAPCET-2026 examination ranks along with marks for both Engineering. Agriculture & Pharmacy streams. (In results website candidate has to enter his/her hall ticket number in the defined box to obtain his/her results. The fields in the CD are Name of the candidate, H.T. No.. Subject wise normalized marks, Total marks, Status - Qualified /Not qualified and Rank)

Toppers (Top Ten) in both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.

Attendance particulars.

The Consolidated results.