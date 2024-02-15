 TS ECET 2024 registration process begins. Check last date, fees, eligibility, and other details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 14:44:51
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,074.15 -1.97%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.80 0.46%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.25 -1.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 763.70 2.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 2.87%
Business News/ Education / TS ECET 2024 registration process begins. Check last date, fees, eligibility, and other details here
Back Back

TS ECET 2024 registration process begins. Check last date, fees, eligibility, and other details here

 Livemint

TS ECET 2024: Registration for TS ECET 2024 exams has begun. The exams will be held on 6 May and candidates can register on the TSCHE official website. The registration fees vary for different categories.

TSCHE on 14 February started the registration process for TS ECET 2024 exams (File image)Premium
TSCHE on 14 February started the registration process for TS ECET 2024 exams (File image)

TS ECET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 exams on 15 February. Interest and eligible candidates can do the registration from the TSCHE official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the official notification, TS ECET exams will be conducted on 6 May in a single shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. 

The registration fees for SC/ST/ PH candidates is Rs. 500/- while for for others it is 900/. “The Registration fee has to be paid at TS Online Centers in T.S, AP Online Centers in A.P or through online using Credit card / Debit card / Net Banking," the official notification states.

Important instructions for the candidates to know for filing registration 

- Candidates have to select and appear for only one TS ECET – 2024 subject paper. Candidates are advised to select the appropriate TS ECET – 2024 subject paper based on their specialization in Diploma and their interest of taking Admission into a specific Degree course.

- Question paper will be in English only

- The information required for filling online application: Hall Ticket Number of the Qualifying Examination (Diploma / Degree), Date of Birth, Hall Ticket Number of SSC or Equivalent Examination, Local Status, Income of Parents (Below 1 lakh / 1 to 2 lakhs / 2 lakhs and above), Caste Certificate, Special Category (NCC, PH, Sports, CAP, etc.), Recent passport size color photograph (size < 50 KB), Signature of the candidate (Scanned) (Size < 30KB), Regional Centers at which candidate wishes to appear for TS ECET-2024 Examination, Minority Status, Mobile Number of the candidate, Place where Studied SSC/Diploma/Graduation Urban/Rural area.

Check detailed eligibility here

List of important dates to remember

15 February: Commencement of submission of online application forms

16 April: Last date for submission of online applications without late fee

22 April: Last date for online submission with Late Fee of 500

28 April: Last date for online submission with Late Fee of 1000

24-28 April: Edit option for submitted online applications by the candidate

1 May: Download the Hall ticket

6 May: Date of Entrance Examination TS ECET (FDH & B.Sc. [Mathematics] ) – 2024.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App