TS ECET 2024 registration process begins. Check last date, fees, eligibility, and other details here
TS ECET 2024: Registration for TS ECET 2024 exams has begun. The exams will be held on 6 May and candidates can register on the TSCHE official website. The registration fees vary for different categories.
TS ECET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 exams on 15 February. Interest and eligible candidates can do the registration from the TSCHE official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the official notification, TS ECET exams will be conducted on 6 May in a single shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.