TS ECET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 exams on 15 February. Interest and eligible candidates can do the registration from the TSCHE official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the official notification, TS ECET exams will be conducted on 6 May in a single shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The registration fees for SC/ST/ PH candidates is Rs. 500/- while for for others it is ₹900/. “The Registration fee has to be paid at TS Online Centers in T.S, AP Online Centers in A.P or through online using Credit card / Debit card / Net Banking," the official notification states.

Important instructions for the candidates to know for filing registration - Candidates have to select and appear for only one TS ECET – 2024 subject paper. Candidates are advised to select the appropriate TS ECET – 2024 subject paper based on their specialization in Diploma and their interest of taking Admission into a specific Degree course.

- Question paper will be in English only

- The information required for filling online application: Hall Ticket Number of the Qualifying Examination (Diploma / Degree), Date of Birth, Hall Ticket Number of SSC or Equivalent Examination, Local Status, Income of Parents (Below 1 lakh / 1 to 2 lakhs / 2 lakhs and above), Caste Certificate, Special Category (NCC, PH, Sports, CAP, etc.), Recent passport size color photograph (size < 50 KB), Signature of the candidate (Scanned) (Size < 30KB), Regional Centers at which candidate wishes to appear for TS ECET-2024 Examination, Minority Status, Mobile Number of the candidate, Place where Studied SSC/Diploma/Graduation Urban/Rural area.

Check detailed eligibility here

List of important dates to remember 15 February: Commencement of submission of online application forms

16 April: Last date for submission of online applications without late fee

22 April: Last date for online submission with Late Fee of ₹500

28 April: Last date for online submission with Late Fee of ₹1000

24-28 April: Edit option for submitted online applications by the candidate

1 May: Download the Hall ticket

6 May: Date of Entrance Examination TS ECET (FDH & B.Sc. [Mathematics] ) – 2024.

