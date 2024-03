The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registrations process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2024 (TS EdCET) from today i.e. from 6 March. Interested and eligible candidates can send in the application from the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in .

