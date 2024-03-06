Hello User
Business News/ Education / TS EdCET 2024: Registration begins today on edcet.tsche.ac.in. Eligibility, how to apply and other details here

TS EdCET 2024: Registration begins today on edcet.tsche.ac.in. Eligibility, how to apply and other details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • TS EdCET 2024: TS EdCET 2024 registrations by TSCHE started today, 6 March.

TS EdCET 2024: Registration begins today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registrations process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2024 (TS EdCET) from today i.e. from 6 March. Interested and eligible candidates can send in the application from the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.