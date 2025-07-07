TS ICET Result 2025: Telangana ICET results to be declared today. Check steps to check scores

TS ICET Result 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Result 2025 on July 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on TS ICET's official website: icet.tgche.ac.in.

The council will also release the final answer key for TS ICET 2025, in addition to the rank cards.

This year TS ICET 2025 exam was conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts each day.

TSCHE published the provisional answer key, question papers, and individual response sheets earlier. Objections to the provisional key were accepted between June 22 and 26, with a fee of ₹500 per question.

What is TG ICET? The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates are ranked based on their performance in the entrance test.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, administers the examination on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

TS ICET Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS ICET 2025 result link.

Enter your roll number or any other required details.

Submit and view the result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

What happens next? After the results and final answer key are released, TGCHE will commence the TS ICET 2025 counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions.

The detailed counselling schedule—including registration dates, document verification, and choice filling—will soon be published on the official website.

