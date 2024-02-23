TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once released, candidates can find the hall ticket on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024, mentioned the official notification.

Once the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024 is released, students are advised to visit the center allotted in the hall ticket before the exam to avoid last-minute confusion.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: How to download -Visit the TSBIE official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

-Click on the designated link for TS inter 1st year or 2nd year hall ticket on the homepage

-You will be redirected to a page where login information needs to be given

-For TS Inter 2nd year, enter roll number or previous year hall ticket number and date of birth.

-Submit and download the TS Inter first or second year hall ticket

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: Dates TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.

The first year exam will end on March 18 and second year on March 19, 2024.

TS Inter Exam 2024 first and second year examination will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: 1st year exam schedule 28-02-2024 - 2nd Language Paper-I

01-03-2024 - English Paper-I

04-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IA / Botany Paper-I / Political Science Paper-I

06-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IB / Zoology Paper-I / History Paper-I

11-03-2024 - Physics Paper-I / Economics Paper-I

13-03-2024 - Chemistry Paper-I / Commerce Paper-I

15-03-2024 - Public Administration Paper-I / Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

18-03-2024 - Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: 2nd year exam schedule 29-02-2024 - 2nd Language Paper-II

02-03-2024 - English Paper-II

05-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IIA / Botany Paper-II /Political Science Paper-II

07-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IIB / Zoology Paper-II / History Paper-II

12-03-2024 - Physics Paper-II / Economics Paper-II

14-03-2024 - Chemistry Paper-II / Commerce Paper-II

16-03-2024 - Public Administration Paper-II / Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

19-03-2024 - Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II

