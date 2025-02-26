TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released admit cards for the 2025 Intermediate Public Exams. Students can collect them from their schools after downloading from the TSBIE website. Exams will be held from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the first- and second-year Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) admit cards for the 2025 board exams.

The admit card is available at this direct link.

Candidates registered for the Telangana State Intermediate Public Exams can collect admit cards from their schools. The schools will be required to download the admit cards from the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. All the admit cards must necessarily have the stamp from their school.

IPE 2025 will be conducted from March 6 to March 25. The examination will begin from 9 am and will go on till 12 pm.

After downloading the admit cards, the schools will be required to print them and stamp them with the signature of the headmaster or principal.

The admit cards can be accessed under the “Paid Status Admit Card" section for students who have completed the payment.

How to check admit cards? Go to the official website of TSBIE, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Go to the homepage and select the Inter “Download Admit Cards" section.

On the login page, candidates will be required to enter their login credentials and submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

If the admit card contains errors, the schools must inform the Telangana Board so that corrections can be made before the examination commences. Corrections can be done online through the "Application Correction" link, with the approval of the Divisional Board and payment of fees.

