The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared TS Inter Result 2024 on Wednesday, April 24. Students can check their scores on the official website of the Telangana Board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

IAS and Education Department Principal Secretary of Telangana, Burra Venkatesham; and IAS and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, Shruti Ojha announced the results today during a press conference.

TSBIE revealed that the first-year pass percentage stood at 60.01% while the second year pass percentage was registered at 64.19%.

Here is the list of districts that secured top rank : Ranga Reddy district bagged the top spot in the Telangana State Board 1st year result.

Medchal district occupied the second spot. As many as 10 lakh students appeared for Telangana 1st year and 2nd year examinations this year. Examinations for the academic year 2023-24 were conducted by the Telangana State Board from February 28 till March 18 for TS Inter 1st year. For TS Inter 2nd year, examinations were conducted by the Board from February 29 till March 19. The three-hour-long examinations were conducted in single shifts on all days from 9 am to 12 noon.

How to check TS Inter Result 2024 Candidates who appeared for the TS Inter examination for Classes 11 and 12 can access their marksheet by following the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page click on TS Inter Result 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the result.

The Telangana board conducted practical exams for both general and vocational courses from February 1 till February 15. Students dissatisfied with their result can apply for re-evaluation on tsbie.cgg.gov.in from April 25 till May 2. The cost for recounting is ₹100 and ₹600 for scanned copy-cum-reverification.

Considering gender-wise performance, around 68.68% of girls cleared the exam as compared to 54.66% of boys in TS 1st year result. Around 71.57% of girls qualified the exam while only 55.60% of boys passed in the second year.

Candidates must check the official website of TSBIE for more information.



