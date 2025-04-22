Live Updates

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: 1st, 2nd year TSBIE scores to be OUT today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; steps to check scorecard here

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Students who appeared for Telangana TS Inter 2025 exam must keep their essential login credentials ready as the board will announce the 1st and 2nd year exam results on April 22. Stay tuned for more updates on TS Inter Result 2025

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Apr 2025, 07:37 AM IST
TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check their 1st and 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is preparing to declare the TS Inter Result 2025 on the official website, for both 1st and 2nd year students. Those who appeared in these exams must keep their essential login credentials ready as the board will announcing the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22.

According to an official press release, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will declare the results at 12:00 noon at the TSBIE's office in Hyderabad. Scorecards can be accessed and downloaded from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in - once the link is activated.

Follow updates here:
22 Apr 2025, 07:37 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Here’s how to check scores via SMS

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: To check TS intermediate 2nd year result 2025 for general stream, type TSGEN2 and send it to 56263. Similarly, to check TS intermediate 1st year result type TSGEN1 and send it to the same number.

22 Apr 2025, 07:14 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: All you need to pass TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Students must obtain a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to successfully pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Besides this, a cumulative score of 350 out of 1000 marks is needed to pass overall.

22 Apr 2025, 07:04 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Keep THESE things handy to download scorecard

 

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Students must keep their roll code and roll number handy to check their TS inter result 2025 on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

22 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to track

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Students eagerly waiting for 1st and 2nd year TSBIE exam results must keep a regular check of these websites -

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
22 Apr 2025, 06:39 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: How to download 1st and 2nd year TSBIE scorecard?

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Follow the below mentioned steps to download 1st and 2nd year TSBIE scorecard -

Step 1. To check 1st, 2nd year results, go to official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, find ‘TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025’ or ‘TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025’ and click on them.

Step 3. Enter login credentials – hall ticket number – and click on submit.

step 4. As soon as you submit, your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

22 Apr 2025, 06:39 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Know exact time for TS Inter Result 2025

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana board will announce the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, according to the official press release. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will declare the results at 12:00 noon at the TSBIE's office in Hyderabad.

