TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: 1st, 2nd year TSBIE scores to be OUT today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; steps to check scorecard here

TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is preparing to declare the TS Inter Result 2025 on the official website, for both 1st and 2nd year students. Those who appeared in these exams must keep their essential login credentials ready as the board will announcing the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22.

According to an official press release, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will declare the results at 12:00 noon at the TSBIE's office in Hyderabad. Scorecards can be accessed and downloaded from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in - once the link is activated.

