TS Inter Results 2024: 1st and 2nd year results to be out soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Know how to check scores
TSBIE conducted TS 1st year exams from February 28 to March 18 and Inter 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared this year. To pass, students need at least 35 percent marks in each subject
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to soon announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results. Once the 1st and 2nd year results are out, students can check their results from the board's official website i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message