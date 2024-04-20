Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / TS Inter Results 2024: 1st and 2nd year results to be out soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Know how to check scores

TS Inter Results 2024: 1st and 2nd year results to be out soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Know how to check scores

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • TSBIE conducted TS 1st year exams from February 28 to March 18 and Inter 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared this year. To pass, students need at least 35 percent marks in each subject

TS Inter Results 2024: 1st and 2nd year results expected to be out soon

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to soon announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results. Once the 1st and 2nd year results are out, students can check their results from the board's official website i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Also Read: ICAI releases CA Inter exam admit cards for May 2024 exams on eservices.icai.org. Here's how to download hall ticket

Although the results have not yet been officially announced, media reports indicate that they will probably be released this week, with an April 20 tentative release date.

Also Read: NEET PG 2024: NBEMS opens registration window at nbe.edu.in. for June 23 exam. Here is how to apply

The TSBIE conducted the TS 1st year 2024 board exams from 28 February-March 18 while the TS Inter 2nd year was conducted from 29 February-March 19. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams. Last year, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on May 9. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject.

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates

How to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2024 results

Visit the official website for the Telangana inter results.i.e.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

On the home page, click on the activated link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results

Students need to then enter the required details and click on submit

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.

Check carefully and download for future use.

JAC 10th Board Result 2024 Live Updates

TS Inter 1st and 2nd yesr results 2023

The overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year was 62.57 percent. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68 percent and of the 2nd Year was 63.49 percent.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.