The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to soon announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results. Once the 1st and 2nd year results are out, students can check their results from the board's official website i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Although the results have not yet been officially announced, media reports indicate that they will probably be released this week, with an April 20 tentative release date.

The TSBIE conducted the TS 1st year 2024 board exams from 28 February-March 18 while the TS Inter 2nd year was conducted from 29 February-March 19. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams. Last year, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on May 9. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject.

How to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2024 results Visit the official website for the Telangana inter results.i.e.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

On the home page, click on the activated link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results

Students need to then enter the required details and click on submit

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.

Check carefully and download for future use.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd yesr results 2023 The overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year was 62.57 percent. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68 percent and of the 2nd Year was 63.49 percent.

