Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Education / TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: 1st and 2nd Year results to be OUT on tsbie.cgg.gov.in
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: 1st and 2nd Year results to be OUT on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official wesbite of TSBIE i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: 1st and 2nd Year results to be OUT on tsbie.cgg.gov.inPremium
TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: 1st and 2nd Year results to be OUT on tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App