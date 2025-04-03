TS Inter Results 2025: When will Telangana State Board announce result, where to check - Here’s all you need to know

TS Intermediate Result 2025 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results 2025 in April on their official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, or results.cgg.gov.in.

All the students who appeared for the exam will have to visit the official websites and submit their hall ticket numbers to check and download the TGBIE inter 2025 marks memo.

TS Inter Results 2025: When did the exams take place? On 25 March 2025, the TGBIE concluded the intermediate first- and second-year results for the 2025 board exams.

According to the details, the BSE Telangana examinations for IPE's first year and second year began on 5 March and continued until 24 March, while the board exams were conducted from 6 March to 25 March.

TS Inter Results 2025: How many students registered for exams? An Indian Express report claims 9,96,971 students registered for their Intermediate first and second-year exams.

TS Inter Results 2025: Passing criteria To pass the TS Intermediate exams, students must score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. To receive a grade of A, students must receive at least 750 points, while for Grade B, a student must receive a score between 600 and 749. Those within the 500–599 range receive a grade of C.

TS Inter Results 2025: How to check results? Step 1: Open tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS inter 1st, 2nd-year result 2025 section link on the webpage.

Step 3: Choose the result year, category, and examination type in the login window.

Step 4: Enter your TS hall ticket roll number and hit the submit button.

Step 5: The TS Intermediate result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download, save and print a copy for further use.

TS Inter Results 2025: What happened in 2024 In 2024, the TS inter second-year exams were held from 28 February up to 18 March. As many as 64.19 per cent of the students -- out of 3,80,920 students 2,56,241 passed -- cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 73.46 per cent, while the pass percentage among boys was 60.66 per cent. In 2023, the overall pass percentage stood at 67.26 per cent.