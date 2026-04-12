TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 1st and 2nd year marks memo today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in — Steps to check, direct link here

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set to announce the results for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 on Sunday, April 12. Secretary of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education confirmed that the results will be declared today at 11:00 am.

Telangana Government advisor K Keshava Rao will officially announce Inter 1st and 2nd year results today. Students will be able to access their digital marks memo from the official website ‘tgbie.cgg.gov.in’ using their hall ticket number.

Around 4.75 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations this year which were held from 25 February to 17 March. The 2nd year (Class 12) examinations were conducted from 26 February to 18 March and over 5.1 lakh students appeared in the state level exam.

Catch all TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates here

How to check TS Inter Results 2026

Step-by-step guide to download 1st and 2nd year scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE portal at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to IPE Results link available on the home page

Step 3: Select respective year (1st Year or 2nd Year) and stream (General or Vocational).

Step 4: Enter Hall Ticket Number as mentioned in the admit card.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Memo’.

Step 6: The screen will display TS Inter marks memo will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout for future academic use.

Direct link for TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results is given below