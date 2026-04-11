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TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 1st & 2nd Year Result link to activate today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in — How to check marks memo

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 will be declared on April 12. Get the direct link to download TS Inter Marks Memo, pass percentage, and topper list at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Apr 2026, 11:21:30 AM IST
TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Students can check their 1st or 2nd Year Result 2026 by entering TSBIE Inter roll number.
TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Students can check their 1st or 2nd Year Result 2026 by entering TSBIE Inter roll number.

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Intermediate result 2026 today — 11 April at 12:00 noon, as per media reports. Students who appeared for the TSBIE exam can check marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

This year, over 25 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students will be able to check their results by providing their hall ticket number. TS Inter first year Exam 2026 was conducted from February 25 to March 17 while TS Intermediate 2nd Year exam 2026 was held between February 26 and March 18.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2026?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check TS Inter result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page. Enter the required details and click on get memo

Step 4: TS Intermediate result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Follow updates here:
11 Apr 2026, 11:21:30 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 3 ways to check scorecard

  • Online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • SMS
  • DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in
11 Apr 2026, 11:19:41 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: What to do if results are not satisfactory?

Students dissatisfied with their TS Inter result can apply for re-evaluation or request answer script copies. Those who fail to qualify one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams in June or July.

11 Apr 2026, 11:17:26 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Key details to check on marks memo

The marks memo comprises of the following details

  • Candidte's name
  • Subject-wise scores
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status
11 Apr 2026, 11:14:02 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Can digital marksheet be treated as official document?

TGBIE states, "Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the University separately."

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HomeEducationTS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 1st & 2nd Year Result link to activate today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in — How to check marks memo