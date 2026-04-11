TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 1st & 2nd Year Result link to activate today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in — How to check marks memo

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Intermediate result 2026 today — 11 April at 12:00 noon, as per media reports. Students who appeared for the TSBIE exam can check marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

This year, over 25 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students will be able to check their results by providing their hall ticket number. TS Inter first year Exam 2026 was conducted from February 25 to March 17 while TS Intermediate 2nd Year exam 2026 was held between February 26 and March 18.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2026?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check TS Inter result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page. Enter the required details and click on get memo

Step 4: TS Intermediate result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.