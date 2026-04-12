TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: 1st and 2nd year marks memo today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in — Steps to check, direct link here

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set to announce the results for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 on Sunday, April 12. Secretary of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education confirmed that the results will be declared today at 11:00 am.
Telangana Government advisor K Keshava Rao will officially announce Inter 1st and 2nd year results today. Students will be able to access their digital marks memo from the official website ‘tgbie.cgg.gov.in’ using their hall ticket number.
Around 4.75 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations this year which were held from 25 February to 17 March. The 2nd year (Class 12) examinations were conducted from 26 February to 18 March and over 5.1 lakh students appeared in the state level exam.
Catch all TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates here
Step-by-step guide to download 1st and 2nd year scorecards
Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE portal at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to IPE Results link available on the home page
Step 3: Select respective year (1st Year or 2nd Year) and stream (General or Vocational).
Step 4: Enter Hall Ticket Number as mentioned in the admit card.
Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Memo’.
Step 6: The screen will display TS Inter marks memo will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout for future academic use.
Direct link for TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results is given below
TS inter marks memo can be accessed through DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Download the app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Complete the registration process using Aadhar
Step 3: Navigate to Pull Partner Documents
Step4: Select TS Inter 1st or 2nd Year Results 2026 link
Step 5: Enter roll number and year of passing
Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’
Step 7: Click on ‘Save to Locker’
Telangana Government advisor K Keshava Rao will officially announce Inter 1st and 2nd year results today at 11:00 am, official notice states.
1) https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in
2) http://results.cgg.gov.in
The official notice dated 11 April states, “It is informed that the results of Intermediate students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd Year examinations during the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2026 (both General and Vocational streams), will be declared on 12-04-2026 at 11:00 A.M. by Sri K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Public Affairs), and Smt. Yogita Rana, I.A.S., Secretary to Government, Telangana, Education Department and Vice-Chairperson, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad, at the premises of TGBIE.”
In case the official TGBIE website doesn't respond, students can check their TS Inter grades using SMS service
Step 1: Open messaging app on mobile phone
Step 2: Create a new message and type in the below-mentioned format
First Year: TSGEN1 [Hall Ticket Number]
Second Year: TSGEN2 [Hall Ticket Number]
Step 3: Send the message to 56263 as per the format.
Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number.
Student name
Parents name
Hall ticket number
Stream
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grades
Qualifying status
Students must keep checking the following websites until the results are declared.
• tgbie.cgg.gov.in
• tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
• tgbieht.cgg.gov.in
• results.cgg.gov.in
• results.gov.in
• bse.telangana.gov.in