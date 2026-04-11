TS Inter Results 2026: When will Telangana board inter 1st, 2nd year result release? How to download marks memo?

TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the results for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 on Saturday, April 11. There is no official notice about the exact time of announcement, but considering the past trends, students can expect the result at 11 AM.

However, some reports suggest that the board has confirmed that the results will be officially declared tomorrow, April 12, at 12:30 PM.

Approximately 4.75 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations, held from February 25 to March 17. For the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations, from February 26 to March 18, over 5.1 lakh students appeared.

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Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their digital marks memo on the official websites, including tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2026: Official Websites tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in TS Inter Results 2026: Step-by-step guide to download 1st and 2nd Year scorecards Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE portal at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link titled "IPE 2026 Results".

Step 3: Select your respective year (1st Year or 2nd Year) and stream (General or Vocational).

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 5: Click on the 'Get Result' or 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Your TS Inter marks memo will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout for immediate academic use.

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Keep your hall tickets ready and stay tuned to the official portal for the live result link activation.

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TS Inter Results 2026: What will be included in the marks memo? Student name

Parents name

Hall ticket number

Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status TS Inter Results 2026: Alternatives to download scorecard Due to high traffic, the primary server often slows down. Students are advised to keep these alternative official links handy:

SMS

DigiLocker How to check TS Inter results via SMS In areas with poor internet connectivity, students can use the SMS service to get their scores instantly:

For 1st Year (General): Type TSGEN1 and send to 56263.

For 2nd Year (General): Type TSGEN2 and send to 56263.

Steps to download the scorecard via DigiLocker Log in to the DigiLocker website or app using your Aadhaar/Mobile number and 6-digit PIN.

Navigate to the 'Education' section and search for 'TSBIE' (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education).

Choose either 'Class XI Marksheet' (1st Year) or 'Class XII Marksheet' (2nd Year).

Provide your Hall Ticket Number and select 2026 as the year of passing.

Click 'Get Document' to fetch your digital marks memo.

View and save the file permanently from the 'Issued Documents' section.

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Also Read | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in: When and how to download

TS Inter Results 2026: Passing Criteria and Grading System To qualify, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject, including both theory and practicals. The board follows a grading system based on the percentage of marks obtained.

Marks Range Percentage Grade 750 or above 75% and higher Grade A 600 to 749 60% to 74% Grade B 500 to 599 50% to 59% Grade C 350 to 499 35% to 49% Grade D

TS Inter Results 2026: What’s Next? If a student is dissatisfied with their scores, TGBIE provides an option for Recounting or Re-verification, which includes a photocopy of the answer script. The application window for these services usually opens 2-3 days after the result declaration, with a fee of approximately ₹600 per subject.

For those who couldn't clear one or more subjects, the Supplementary Examinations are expected to be conducted in May or June 2026. This allows students to improve their scores or pass the session without losing an academic year.