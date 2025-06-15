TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 date: IPASE 1st, 2nd year results to be OUT soon; how to check at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is preparing to announce the TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) result 2025 soon.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Date and time The TS Inter first and second year supplementary results will be declared on Monday, June 16 at 12:00 PM, HT reported. Once the official link is activated, candidates who appeared for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be able to check the results on the official website of TSBIE.

These results will be available on the following websites-

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in. The supplementary examination for first and second year students of Telangana Board began on May 22 and concluded on June 12 this year. The three-hour-long exams were conducted in two shifts. The TS supplementary 1st year exam was conducted in the forenoon session and began at 9:00 AM on all days. The TS supplementary 2nd year exam took place in the afternoon session and began at 2:30 PM on all days.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 ? Candidates must follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. On the home page, navigate to TS Inter Supplementary 1st or 2nd year Result 2025 link.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter login details and click on submit.