TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 expected shortly; here's how to check, direct link

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd year shortly.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Links to check Once released, students can check the TS Inter Supplementary Results from the following links:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to check Students can check the TS Inter Supplementary Results through the following steps:

Visit the official website: Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official site of TSBIE.

2. Click on the relevant link: On the homepage, find and click on the link for First Year or Second Year TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025.

3. Enter your login details, after which you will be redirected to a new page. Enter your hall ticket number and other required credentials.

4. Submit the details, click on the Submit button to view your result.

5.Your TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print the result for future reference.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 expected date Although there is no official date from the TSBIE media reports and previous year timelines indicate that the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 are expected by June 14 or 15. Some reports also suggest that the results might be out today.

In 2024, the supplementary results were declared on June 24, following exams held in late May.

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 The supplementary examinations for both first and second year students began on May 22 and concluded on May 30, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts each day: the first-year exams took place in the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while the second-year exams were conducted in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

