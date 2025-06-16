TS Inter Supply Result 2025 today! Download Telangana Board IPASE marks memo from tgbie.cgg.gov.in; how to check

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is set to declare the TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) result 2025 today, June 16, as per the scheduled time.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Time The TS IPASE first and second year supplementary marks memos will be published on the official website on Monday, June 16. Students will be able to access TS Intermediate scorecard from 12:00 PM onwards at the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Another official website where candidates can check their scorecard is results.cgg.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Supply Result 2025 ? Candidates who appeared for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations must follow the steps given below to check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Telangana Board at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. For TS Inter Supplementary 1st or 2nd year Result 2025 link, navigate to “IPE/IPASE Mark's Memos” on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter login details and click on submit.

Step 5. Check and download TS Inter Supply Result 2025. Take a printout of the marks memo and keep the hard copy for future reference.

It is important to note that the TS supplementary examination results will be announced today for the exams conducted between May 22 and June 12 this year. The 180-minutehour-long exams took place in two shifts. The TS 1st year supplementary exams were held in the forenoon session, which began at 9:00 AM on each of the days, while the TS 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted in the afternoon session, which commenced at 2:30 PM daily.

