TS Inter Supply Result 2025 today! Download Telangana Board IPASE marks memo from tgbie.cgg.gov.in; how to check

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is set to declare the TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) result 2025 today, June 16, as per the scheduled time.
The TS IPASE first and second year supplementary marks memos will be published on the official website on Monday, June 16. Students will be able to access TS Intermediate scorecard from 12:00 PM onwards at the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Another official website where candidates can check their scorecard is results.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations must follow the steps given below to check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025:
Step 1. Visit the official website of Telangana Board at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. For TS Inter Supplementary 1st or 2nd year Result 2025 link, navigate to “IPE/IPASE Mark's Memos” on the home page.
Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter login details and click on submit.
Step 5. Check and download TS Inter Supply Result 2025. Take a printout of the marks memo and keep the hard copy for future reference.
It is important to note that the TS supplementary examination results will be announced today for the exams conducted between May 22 and June 12 this year. The 180-minutehour-long exams took place in two shifts. The TS 1st year supplementary exams were held in the forenoon session, which began at 9:00 AM on each of the days, while the TS 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted in the afternoon session, which commenced at 2:30 PM daily.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar declared the TS Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) results on April 22. A total of 9,97,012 students appeared in the TS inter first and second year exam. The TS inter first year general pass percentage was recorded to be 66.89 percent while that of second year stood around 71.37 percent.